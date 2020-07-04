|
CUFF, John Leonard Beaumont. Darling husband and soulmate of Mary, very much loved father of Nichole, Janine, and Bronwyn. Much loved big Bro of Robert and Greg. Loved stepfather of Jason and Gavin. Adored uncle, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Great-Great Grandfather. Will be forever in our hearts. A celebration of John's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd Tauranga on Monday 6 July at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice, C/- PO Box 16299 Bethlehem Tauranga 3147, would be appreciated. Communications to the Cuff family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020