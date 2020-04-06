|
ANSLEY, John Leonard. Passed peacefully on April 2nd, 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Carole Ansley. Loved father of Mary, Vivienne, Adrian, Kate and Philip, father-in-law to Tim, Jason and Claire, and special Grandpa to Annabel, Sam, Chloe, Hayden, Tane and William. Due to current restrictions a private cremation has been held and a private memorial will take place when circumstances allow. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Ward 24 Middlemore Hospital who gently cared throughout. Rest peacefully, always in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2020