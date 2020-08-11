|
SCOTT, John Lawrence. On Friday 7 August 2020 at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 88 years. Much loved husband of the late Daphne, father of Richard and Karyn- Marie, and Margaret. Poppa to Connor and Keegan. Loved brother and brother in law of Con (deceased) and Allison, Gary and Carol, and Maureen. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance Palmerston North would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Friends are invited to attend a service for John to be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North on Thursday 13 August 2020 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 11, 2020