HARMS, John Lane. On Sunday 4th August 2019 peacefully at home, aged 82. Dearly loved husband of Ruth, and the late Bennie. Treasured dad of Debbie (deceased) and Aaron, Jim and Tina, Allan and Heidi, and Alex and Tanya. Special Opa of Dylan, Maia, Ryan, Grace, Ella and Bray. A celebration of John's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Tuesday 13th August at 11am followed by burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to EBOP Hospice, PO Box 275 Whakatane or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Harms family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 9, 2019