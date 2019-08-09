Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for John HARMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lane HARMS

Add a Memory
John Lane HARMS Notice
HARMS, John Lane. On Sunday 4th August 2019 peacefully at home, aged 82. Dearly loved husband of Ruth, and the late Bennie. Treasured dad of Debbie (deceased) and Aaron, Jim and Tina, Allan and Heidi, and Alex and Tanya. Special Opa of Dylan, Maia, Ryan, Grace, Ella and Bray. A celebration of John's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Tuesday 13th August at 11am followed by burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to EBOP Hospice, PO Box 275 Whakatane or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Harms family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.