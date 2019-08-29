Home

Resthaven Funerals
cnr Picton & Walter MacDonald Sts
Auckland, Auckland
09-533 7493
John La Trobe (Jack) KIRTLAN

John La Trobe (Jack) KIRTLAN Notice
KIRTLAN, John La Trobe (Jack). Passed peacefully on 27 August at Summerset Karaka, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy. Loved father of five. Poppa of nine and Grand Poppa of one. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in The Chapel of Resthaven Funerals, Cnr Walter McDonald and Picton Streets, Howick on Friday 30 August at 11am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/jlkirtlan2708.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
