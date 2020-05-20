|
RAYNER, John Kevin. Peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on 17th May, 2020, with family at his side. Aged 74 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Peter; David and Katie, and Arna; Rose, and Grace. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Marie Rose and Graham, and the late Graeme. Loved grandfather of Bianca, Marshall; Joshua, Chloe, and Brynn, and great-grandfather of Alexis. Loved uncle of Jason, Karen, Matthew, and the late Kelly; Sam and Annie. Former husband of Dorothy and Anne. Sincere thanks to John's GP Dr. Geoff Esterman, and all the staff at Tauranga hospital for their compassionate care. Due to current restrictions a celebration of John's life will be advised at a later date. Please share anecdotes and memories to be included at the future service. Communications to: Peter Rayner, 109 Kingsford Place, Thames 3500.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2020