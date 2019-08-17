|
|
|
TURNER, John Kenneth (JKT). Passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019, aged 82. Finally together again with his soulmate - Ann, the Sparkle of his life. Darling brother and brother in law of Annie B and Harry. Treasured father, John and father-in-law of Phil and Maryanne, Susie and Ken, Vix and Charlie, Lisa and Dean, Fleurty and Jerry. A one-of-kind grandfather to Katie, James, Melanie and Hayden, Tanya and Tyler, Willy, Adara, Sienna, Kendra, Harriet, Phoebe, Alexander, Kyle and James. An inspirational great grandfather to Jack, Finn, Katelyn, Carmen and Troy. Special thanks to the caring medical team of Ward 2c at Tauranga Hospital. A celebration of John's life will be held at the Omokoroa Golf Club at 1pm on Monday August 19. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Bowel Cancer New Zealand or St John Ambulance and may be left at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019