ALBERT, John Kenneth. Unexpectedly on 25 May 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband and best mate of Debbie. Loving father of Peter and Michael. Father in law of Rosalyn and Lucy. Dida of Sophie, Mila, Aurora and Luca. Dad of Scott, Oceane, Nigel and Maria. Loved brother of Mary Jane, Suzy, Maria and their families. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Albert St. Devonport, tomorrow Tuesday 28 May at 1pm followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers donations to Surf Life Saving NZ would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2019
