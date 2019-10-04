|
|
|
WALTER, John Joseph. (Regtl No. 22963088 Royal Signals British Imperial Services). On October 2, 2019 peacefully at Auckland Hospital, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband to Cath for 51 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Chris and Jane, Ang and Dion, Sarah and Dan. Loved "Nandad" of Aria, Eddie, Dylan and Mason. Loved brother of Libby and Raymond (United Kingdom). May he rest in peace. Funeral Prayers at St Dominics Church, 34 Bolton Street, Blockhouse Bay on Monday 7 October at 11am. The funeral then leaving for the Waikumete Cemetery. All communications to the Walter Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446. In lieu of flowers donations to the Auckland City Mission, PO Box 5352, Wellesley Street, Auckland would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019