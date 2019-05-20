|
RICE, John Joseph. On 18 May 2019, at Totara Hospice, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Pam. Loved father of Brigitte and the late Dominic and father-in-law of John. Much loved Papa to Jessica and Olivia. Brother to Ann, Mary, Owen (deceased), Christina, Stephen, Ellen, Hugh, Therese, Eileen, William, Michael and Kathryn. Special thanks to the staff of Totara Hospice who cared for John over the past two weeks. Your support has been incredible. A service for John will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Wednesday 22 May at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Totara Hospice, www.hospice.co.nz would be appreciated. Memories are forever.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2019
