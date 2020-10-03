|
|
|
WATT, John Joseph MBE. RNZN 13678 - WOMAA Passed away peacefully on October 1st 2020 after a long battle with Parkinsons. A treasured husband to Lois for 58 years, loved by his children and their partners Brenda and Paul, Michael and Gerrie, proud adoring grandfather to Mark, Grace, Chelsea and Briana, and loyal friend to so many others. Many thanks go to the family at Greenwich Gardens for the outstanding care and love they provided our Dad. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Neurological Foundation to support their research into Parkinson's. His service will be held on Monday 5th October 11am at the North Shore Memorial Park in Albany. State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020