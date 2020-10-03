Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
North Shore Memorial Park
Albany
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John WATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Joseph MBE WATT

Add a Memory
John Joseph MBE WATT Notice
WATT, John Joseph MBE. RNZN 13678 - WOMAA Passed away peacefully on October 1st 2020 after a long battle with Parkinsons. A treasured husband to Lois for 58 years, loved by his children and their partners Brenda and Paul, Michael and Gerrie, proud adoring grandfather to Mark, Grace, Chelsea and Briana, and loyal friend to so many others. Many thanks go to the family at Greenwich Gardens for the outstanding care and love they provided our Dad. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Neurological Foundation to support their research into Parkinson's. His service will be held on Monday 5th October 11am at the North Shore Memorial Park in Albany. State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -