Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Sacred Heart College Chapel
250 West Tamaki Road
Glendowie
John Joseph MAHONY Notice
MAHONY, John Joseph. Passed away on 12th February 2020, at Auckland Hospital, aged 68 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Aleisha, and Aidan and Clare, and loved Pop of Sophia. Beloved son of the late Tom and Maire Mahony. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Brother Gerard, David and Toi, and Maria and Michael McKinley. Loved cousin of the Mahony and Brennan families. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart College Chapel, 250 West Tamaki Road, Glendowie on Saturday 15th February at 12.00 noon.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 14, 2020
