Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 18, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Resources
More Obituaries for John HERON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Joseph (Joe) HERON

Add a Memory
John Joseph (Joe) HERON Notice
HERON, John Joseph (Joe). Formerly of Drumshanbo, County Leitrim. Suddenly at Army Bay, Whangaparaoa on 30th August. Loving husband of Margaret, devoted dad of Conor, (Perth Australia), Emma and Thomas plus doting grandad to Bodi Joe. Missed by his heart broken family, wife, sons, daughter and their partners, grandson, brothers ? Seamus, Mick, Aidan, Noel and Francie (Sydney). Sisters Mary Galway and Geraldine Cornyn. Many nieces and nephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends. Sadly due to Covid a private funeral service will be held on Friday 18th at 2pm. It will be live streamed to Auckland Irish Society. Please contact family for inclusion to wake and open casket. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mental Health NZ would be appreciated to aid others suffering from depression.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -