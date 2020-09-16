|
|
|
HERON, John Joseph (Joe). Formerly of Drumshanbo, County Leitrim. Suddenly at Army Bay, Whangaparaoa on 30th August. Loving husband of Margaret, devoted dad of Conor, (Perth Australia), Emma and Thomas plus doting grandad to Bodi Joe. Missed by his heart broken family, wife, sons, daughter and their partners, grandson, brothers ? Seamus, Mick, Aidan, Noel and Francie (Sydney). Sisters Mary Galway and Geraldine Cornyn. Many nieces and nephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends. Sadly due to Covid a private funeral service will be held on Friday 18th at 2pm. It will be live streamed to Auckland Irish Society. Please contact family for inclusion to wake and open casket. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mental Health NZ would be appreciated to aid others suffering from depression.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2020