|
|
|
DOYLE, John Joseph. 1930 - 2019 Loving and devoted husband of Rosalind. Father of Shayne, Hayley, Eamon and Kathleen. Grandfather of Daniel, Aaron, Ben, Luke, Dylan, Alex, Kennedy and Corban. Great grandfather to Leo, Jem and Felix. Passed away peacefully at Evelyn Page Village, Orewa on Thursday 22nd August. You will always be remembered for your great love, generosity and loyalty to your family. Dad had a cheeky smile, a twinkle in his eye and loved a good joke. He will be sorely missed. Our sincere thanks to all the staff at Evelyn Page Village for their loving care and kindness to John. A funeral service will be held at St John's Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Road, Orewa on Tuesday 27th August 2019 at 11am. All are welcome.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019