DALY, John Joseph (Sean). Peacefully and surrounded by family on 21st July 2019; aged 87 years. Loving husband of Brenda. Much loved father of Trish, the late Jackie, Jo, PJ, Martin and JJ. Devoted Poppa to Melissa, Jazzy, Justin, Ben, Abbie, Ronan, Sean, Vonnie and Phaige; Great Poppa to Khloe and Harper. Forever in our thoughts - always remembered. Rest in peace. Funeral prayers will be recited at Holy Name Catholic Church, Alnwick Street, Warkworth on Friday 26th July 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019