BRADY, John Joseph. (Student of Theology.) Former teacher at St. Peter's College. On November 11, 2020 at Auckland Hospital aged 81 years. Dearly loved son of the late Frank and Annie Brady, loved brother of the late Frank (Pat). Requiescat in pace. Requem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Telford Avenue, Balmoral on Wednesday 25 November 2020 at 9am. The Funeral then leaving for the Mangere Lawn Cemetery. All communications to the Brady Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckand 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2020