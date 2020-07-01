|
LOMAS, John James Ingle. Born December 07, 1940. Died quietly 26 June 2020 at North Shore Hospital. Beloved husband of Rona, dearly loved father of Taryn, Brian and Andrèa, grandfather of Ryah, Michael, Blake and Chase, and brother to Bronwen and Dave. Thank you to the caring and considerate doctors and staff of North Shore Hospital. The memorial service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 7 July 2020 at 12.30 p.m. A donation in lieu of flowers can be made online to Arthritis New Zealand (https://www.arthritis.org.nz/donate/) - our preferred charity.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2020