25 July 1953 - 18 November 2019.
Deacon of Catholic Church.
On Monday, 18 November 2019 our dear Husband, Dad and Opa peacefully passed away, surrounded by his loving family; aged 66 years.
Much loved and adored husband, soulmate and best friend to Gaylene of 42 years. Treasured Dad and Opa of Megan, Hayden, Mia and Isla; Michael; Michele, Matthew, Bailey and Hudson. Loved brother, brother-in-law and friend of Gill and Joe; Anita and Ken; Fiona and Joe and their families. Much loved friend of many and respected Deacon of the Catholic Church.
"Will always be in our hearts and deeply missed forever."
A Vigil Service will beheld at Morris &Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive, Whau Valley), on Thursday, 21 November 2019 at 7.30pm.
A Requiem Mass for John will be held at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, corner Park Avenue and Kamo Road, Whau Valley, Whangarei on Friday 22 November 2019 at 12 noon; followed by a private burial.
We acknowledge the management and staff of Puriri Court for their loving care shown to John. You all went above and beyond. Thank you.
Thank you also for the many prayers and love shown to our family over this hard time.
All communicatons phone 027-597-7879.
"Fly high
like an Eagle"
'Until we meet again.
We love you.'
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2019