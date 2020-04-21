|
|
|
MARTIN, John Ihaia. 41733 PTE.Brother in Arms. It is with great sadness that we advise the passing of John Martin. At the going down of the sun and in the morning - we will remember them. In loving memory of John Ihaia Martin, 12 February 1945 - 8 April 2020. Grief is the price we pay for love - but how lucky are we to have had that someone that makes saying 'until we meet again' so very hard. You were cherished, and it is with great honour and respect that we were fortunate to call you father, brother, uncle, cousin, papa, husband and friend. If only love was enough to keep you here, we would have kept you forever. Rest in peace our papa, your loving family. A Memorial Service for John will be held when circumstances allow. Ninness Funeral Home, Porirua. FDANZ Ph: (04) 237-4174
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 21, 2020