RONALDSON, John Huthwaite (Dr). Passed away at home on Sunday 15th December 2019 aged 89 years. Dearly Loved husband of Elizabeth for 60 years. Much loved father of Charles and Jane, David and Raewyn, and Jane and Gary Cox. Dearly loved Grandpa of James and Chloe, Kate and Dan Whyte, Phil and Tash, and Tom and Sophie, and Great Grandpa of Harrison. A service to celebrate his life will held at St Andrews church, Queen St, Pukekohe on Thursday 19th December at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St John Ambulance, PO Box 703, Pukekohe.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019