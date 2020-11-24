|
WILLIAMS, John Hunter (Mr). Passed away on Friday 20 November 2020 at Middlemore Hospital, aged 95. Loving husband of the late Joan. Much loved father and father-in-law of Charles and Phyllis, Matthew and Janice, Andrew and Anne, James, Joanna and David. Granddad of Jonathan, Sarah, Amanda, Molly. Great Granddad of Brynn, Paityn and George. Much loved and admired brother, uncle, friend and work colleague of many. In lieu of flowers donations to the Neurological Foundation of New Zealand would be greatly appreciated. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at Davis Funerals, 2a Udys Road, Pakuranga, on Wednesday 25 November, at 1.30pm. Messages to the Williams family C/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1024.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 24, 2020