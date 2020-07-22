Home

Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Service
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel
Morrinsville Road
View Map
HANNAH, John Hunter. Retired Engineer on 19 July 2020 peacefully at Kingswood Rest Home, Morrinsville aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean Hannah. Loved father of Richard, Vivienne Loved father in law of Jane Loved grandfather of Michael, James, Sian A service for John will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Friday, 24 July 2020 at 11am. All communications to the Hannah family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2020
