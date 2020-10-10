Home

MURRAY, John Hugh. Passed away peacefully on 8 October 2020 in his 82nd year. Dearly loved Husband of Diana for 50 years. Father and Father in law of Vanessa and Mark, Alison and Carey, Nathan and Susan and Sonia. Loved Grandfather of Sarah, Matthew, Daniel, Leah, Samantha, Joseph, Ben and Holly The family would like to thank Healthcare New Zealand and Hospice for the care and support they provided John. A Service to celebrate the life of John will be held at Bible Baptist Church, 55 Pukehangi Road, Rotorua at 1 pm on Tuesday 13 October. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice would be appreciated. Gone to be with the Lord John 3:16



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
