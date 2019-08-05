|
MORGAN, John Howard (Joe). Passed away peacefully at Whakatane Hospital surrounded by whanau, aged 89 years. Beloved husband of Jean, father of Gail and Robert Dawson, Jacqui and the late Donelly MacPherson, and Neil and Deena Morgan. Loved Koro of his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Joe is lying at his home at 6 Western Close, Matata until his funeral service at Willetts Funeral Home, King Street, Whakatane on Monday 5 August at 2 p.m. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain until we meet again somewhere over the rainbow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2019