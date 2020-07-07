Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Service
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The Tokoroa Club
Chambers Street
Resources
More Obituaries for John STAVERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hope (Ian) STAVERT

Add a Memory
John Hope (Ian) STAVERT Notice
STAVERT, John Hope, (Ian). Peacefully on Monday 6th July 2020 at Victoria Place Resthome. Aged 87 Years. Beloved husband of the late Sheila. Loved father and father in law of Maureen and Dan, John and Maree, David and Sharon, Gordon and Jacinta, Craig and Daria. Loved Grandad to Carina and Wesley, Jamie and Carolina, Beth, Aimee, Lochie, Shailee and Alex. Great Grandfather to Spence, George and Willa. A special thanks to all the staff at Victoria Place Resthome. A Service for John will be held at the The Tokoroa Club Chambers Street, on Friday 10th July at 1:00 PM followed by burial at The Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444, New Zealand
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -