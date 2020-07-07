|
STAVERT, John Hope, (Ian). Peacefully on Monday 6th July 2020 at Victoria Place Resthome. Aged 87 Years. Beloved husband of the late Sheila. Loved father and father in law of Maureen and Dan, John and Maree, David and Sharon, Gordon and Jacinta, Craig and Daria. Loved Grandad to Carina and Wesley, Jamie and Carolina, Beth, Aimee, Lochie, Shailee and Alex. Great Grandfather to Spence, George and Willa. A special thanks to all the staff at Victoria Place Resthome. A Service for John will be held at the The Tokoroa Club Chambers Street, on Friday 10th July at 1:00 PM followed by burial at The Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444, New Zealand
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 7, 2020