MOORE, John Hoey (Jack). (Serv. No. 4310136, LAC, RNZAF) Peacefully at Waihi Lifecare, on 10th October, 2019; aged 94 years. Husband and friend of the late Ruth. Much loved Dad of Delys and Glenn, Malcolm, Vicki and Chris. Loved Jack Grandad of Zoe and Mia; Francis, Rachel, Yuya, Shaun and Megumi; Luke, Joel, Sacha, Scott and a much loved Great-Grandad. A Celebration of Jack's life will be held at The Whangamata RSA, 324 Port Road, Whangamata, on Friday 18th October, at 11am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the family, [email protected] or 07 8637972.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019