RETA, John Hoani. Passed peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 13th February, 2020; aged 85 years. Loved husband of Ani, loved Dad of Christina and Frank (Sydney), Grace and Tuakana (Sydney), David (Sydney), Miriam and Ngapuna (Perth), and the late Janice and Laurence. Beloved Poppa of all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The Funeral Service will be held at Kerepehi Community Marae, 45 McGowan Ave, Kerepehi, on Sunday 16th February at 10:00am, followed by burial at the Ngahutoitoi Urupa, Paeroa. Communications to: 027 3068761.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020