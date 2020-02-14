Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Kerepehi Community Marae
45 McGowan Ave
Kerepehi
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John RETA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hoani RETA

Add a Memory
John Hoani RETA Notice
RETA, John Hoani. Passed peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 13th February, 2020; aged 85 years. Loved husband of Ani, loved Dad of Christina and Frank (Sydney), Grace and Tuakana (Sydney), David (Sydney), Miriam and Ngapuna (Perth), and the late Janice and Laurence. Beloved Poppa of all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The Funeral Service will be held at Kerepehi Community Marae, 45 McGowan Ave, Kerepehi, on Sunday 16th February at 10:00am, followed by burial at the Ngahutoitoi Urupa, Paeroa. Communications to: 027 3068761.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -