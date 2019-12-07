Home

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
04-298 5168
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Paraparaumu Baptist Church
77 Ruapehu Street
Paraparaumu
View Map
John Hjalmar JENSEN


1929 - 2019
John Hjalmar JENSEN Notice
JENSEN, John Hjalmar. Born 16th May 1929, winged his way to be with his darling wife Franny on 1st December 2019. Aged 90 years old. Patient, kind and loving father to Sue, Kai, Gwenda, Kate and Benedikte. Grandad to Tom and Mike Jensen, Antonia and Max Kohler, and Zoe Blackmore. Historian, art lover, Tolkein fan and an inspirational teacher. A service will be held at the Paraparaumu Baptist Church, 77 Ruapehu Street, Paraparaumu on Saturday 14 December 2019 at 2.00pm. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 7, 2019
