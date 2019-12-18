Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Northcote Bowling Club
John Herbert MORGAN

John Herbert MORGAN Notice
MORGAN, John Herbert. Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on the 13th of December 2019, aged 71 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Gillian. Much loved father and father-in- law of Fraser and Kathryn, Mike and Jessica. Very special Poppa (PJ) to Kara and Ryan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Gary and Suzette, David and Liz. A private cremation has been held. A celebration of John's life will take place in Auckland at the Northcote Bowling Club on Thursday the 9th of January at 2pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to St John.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
