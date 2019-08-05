|
|
|
WILLISCROFT, John Herbert Johnston. On August 3rd 2019 suddenly but peacefully at Kamo Rest Home and Village, Whangarei in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Much loved father and father in law of Alan and Diana, and Barbara. Adored and loved grandfather of Sandi, Shane, Ella, and Grace. Loved great grandfather to Alexis. Dear friend of Norma A service for John will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10:30am Thursday August 8th 2019 followed by private cremation. Special thanks to all the staff at Lester Heights and Kamo Home for the love, care and dedication shown to John and his family. In lieu of flowers donations sent direct to the Whangarei St John Ambulance Service PO Box 8011, Kensington, Whangarei 0145 or the Whangarei RSPCA PO Box 564,Whangarei 0149 would be appeciated. Communications to the 'Williscroft Family', C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2019