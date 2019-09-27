Home

More Obituaries for John SMITH
John Henry SMITH

John Henry SMITH Notice
SMITH, John Henry. Peacefully at his home on Wednesday the 24th of September 2019; aged 90 years. Devoted husband of the late Kathleen. Treasured dad of Lorraine, Kevin and Wayne. Adored grandad to his grand and great grandchildren. A service to farewell John will be held in the Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street Papakura today (Friday) at 11.00am prior to reuniting John with Kathleen at the Manukau Memorial Gardens at 1.00pm. All messages to [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
