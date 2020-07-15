Home

John Henry GRAHAM Notice
GRAHAM, John Henry. (RNZN No. 14587) On Tuesday 31 March 2020. Dearest Soul Mate of the late Maureen. Most beloved Dad of Val and Craig, Chris and Trudy, Arnna and Mike, Helena and Geoff. Loved Grandy of Mitchell (deceased), Jo-Amy and Matt, Bonnie, Jessie and Ashley, Keeley and Jayden, Mollie, Abbie, Elliott, Tosh, Cooper and Orton. Dearest Great Grandy of Jazmin, Jaxon, Brodey, Billee, Ngaakau, Taane, Mei-Ani and Kairere. Memories of John will be shared at a Memorial Service on Saturday 18 July 2.00pm at the Ngaruawahia RSA. Ne . Oublie -Do Not Forget
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2020
