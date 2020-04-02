|
GRAHAM, John Henry. On Tuesday 31 March 2020. Dearest Soul Mate of the late Maureen. Most beloved Dad of Val and Craig, Chris and Trudy, Arnna and Mike, Helena and Geoff. Loved Grandy of Mitchell (deceased), Jo-Amy and Matt, Bonnie, Jessie and Ashley, Keeley and Jayden, Mollie, Abbie, Elliott, Tosh, Cooper and Orton. Dearest Great Grandy of Jazmin, Jaxon, Brodey, Billee, Ngaakau, Taane, Mei-Ani and Kairere. Home with Mum. We will forever love you Ne . Oublie -Do Not Forget Memories of John will be shared at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2020