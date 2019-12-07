Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Elim Christian Centre
159 Botany Road
Botany
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Mangere Lawn Cemetery
85 McKenzie Road
Mangere
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Henry Brian (Jack) MOORE

Add a Memory
John Henry Brian (Jack) MOORE Notice
MOORE, John Henry Brian (Jack). On 3rd December 2019 passed peacefully at St Andrews Village. Glendowie. Aged 97 years. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Jessie Moore. Loved father and father-in-law of Janet, Beverley and Kevin, Glenice and Grant, Lynda and Richard, Robyn and Allan. Loved Grand Pop of Rachelle, Andrea, Rhian, Matthew, Brendon, and Steven. "Now at peace with his Lord." A service for Jack will be held at the Elim Christian Centre, 159 Botany Road, Botany, Auckland on Wednesday 11th December 2019 at 1.30pm, to be followed by internment at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Road, Mangere, Auckland on Thursday 12th December 2019 at 11am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -