MOORE, John Henry Brian (Jack). On 3rd December 2019 passed peacefully at St Andrews Village. Glendowie. Aged 97 years. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Jessie Moore. Loved father and father-in-law of Janet, Beverley and Kevin, Glenice and Grant, Lynda and Richard, Robyn and Allan. Loved Grand Pop of Rachelle, Andrea, Rhian, Matthew, Brendon, and Steven. "Now at peace with his Lord." A service for Jack will be held at the Elim Christian Centre, 159 Botany Road, Botany, Auckland on Wednesday 11th December 2019 at 1.30pm, to be followed by internment at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Road, Mangere, Auckland on Thursday 12th December 2019 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 7, 2019