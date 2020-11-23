|
FRYETT, John Henderson. On November 21, 2020 peacefully at Waihi Lifecare. Aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Janette for 50 years. Much loved father and father in-law of TinaMaree (deceased), Charles and Sara, and Jeff and Melissa. Loved poppa of Silas, Ryleigh, Cady, and Ismay. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Seddon Street, Waihi on Thursday November 26 at 11am to be followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waikato Hospice would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Communications to the Fryett family, C/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2020