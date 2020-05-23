|
|
|
GARLAND, John Heathcote. Reg. No. 4212749 Flying Officer, 20 Squadron, RNZAF (Pacific). In his 98th year. On May 20, 2020 at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village, Napier. Beloved husband of the late Judy and dearly loved father and father in law of Angela and Craig Thomas of Irwell, Canterbury, and Russell and Felicity Garland, Hillsborough, Waipukurau. Loved 'Granna' of Philippa, Alastair, Andrew and Charlie, and Nicholas, James and Anna, and his ten great- grandchildren. Loved special friend of Elizabeth Powdrell. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Waiapu Anglican Cathedral, 28 Browning Street, Napier on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Livestream is available at www.dunstalls.co.nz. No flowers by request. All messages to the Garland Family may be sent C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140. Dunstalls Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Napier Ph 06 8357196
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2020