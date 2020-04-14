|
MURIE, John Hastings. On 12 April 2020 after a hard battle well fought, peacefully at home with family holding his hand. Much loved husband (John boy) of Charina, Loved father (Pop) of Garry, Nicolette, Barbara and the late Robin. Father- in-law to John. Loved brother of Joy and Robin (both USA). Grandfather (Pop) of Bryce, Megan, Andrew, Warrick, Matthew, Amy, Kylie, Daniel,Terri-Anne. Great Grandfather of Cody, Imogen, Darian, Dylan, Matheson. Great Great Grandad of Zahlia. Will be sadly missed. Hoisted the sail and gone fishing.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 14, 2020