More Obituaries for John PINDER
John Harvey PINDER

John Harvey PINDER Notice
PINDER, John Harvey. Sunrise 12 January 1935, Sunset 29 November 2020. Passed peacefully in his sleep in the company of his loved ones. Beloved husband of Linda, loved and respected father and father in law of Mark and Victoria Pinder, Pauline and Mike Penney, Stephanie and James Clark. Adored Da of his seven grandchildren; Corey, David, Dylan, Dayna, Gemma, Elise and James. The family would like to invite all those whose lives were touched by John to join us in celebrating his time in our lives at 10:00am on Tuesday 1st December at Dil's Chapel, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany. "Home is the hunter, home from the hill."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2020
