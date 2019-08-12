|
|
|
GRAY, John Harvey. 13 October 1948 - 9 August 2019 Peacefully after a long and courageous battle on Friday 9 August 2019 at Mercy Hospice Auckland. Much loved brother and brother in law of Shelly and Tony (Taupo) Gael and Barry (Tauranga). Cherished Uncle of Shane and Tracy, Simon and Bryce, Camilla and Steve, Janine and Antony. Amazing Great Uncle of Douglas, Maia, Kate, Abbey, Daniel, Chris, and Maddy. John will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A celebration of John's life will be held on Wednesday 14 August 2019 at 10.30am in Auckland at Davis Funeral Home 400 Dominion Road Mt Eden Auckland. In Lieu of flowers please donate to Mercy Hospice PO Box 47 693 Ponsonby, Auckland 1144 .
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019