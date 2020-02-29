Home

Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Auckland Memorial Park
2163 East Coast Road
Silverdale
SAGER, John Hamilton. Passed away on February 27th 2020. Beloved husband of Mavis Sager. Loved brother of Rosemary Stephens, brother in- law to David Stephens, Derek and the late Jill McDonald. Much loved uncle to Geoffrey and Holly Stephens, Logan Stephens and Jess Kerr, Kerry and the late Sanjay Reddy, Vanessa and Jon Blenkhorn, Avril McDonald and Rob Kidman. Great uncle to Miller and Aria, Caylum and Riley, Priya and Dev, Maggie and Luke. A service in John's honour will be held at 3pm Tuesday March 3rd at Auckland Memorial Park, 2163 East Coast Road, Silverdale. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice Hibiscus Coast Charitable Trust.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
