GREEN, John. RAF rear gunner, devoted fisherman and gardener. On 21st July 2019, peacefully at Middlemore Hospital, surrounded by love, aged 97 years. Beloved husband of the late Betty. Much loved father of Paul and Michael and grandfather of Jack, Olivia, Samantha Stephen and Richard. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at the Pakuranga Chapel of Davis Funerals, 2A Udys Road, Pakuranga on Friday 26th of July at 10.30am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 23 to July 24, 2019
