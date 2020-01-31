|
ROBERTSON, John Gray. John passed away peacefully, aged 80, on 28 January 2020, at his home in Oamaru, with loving family around him. Treasured husband of Carol (nee McLew). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Kate, Stuart and Bella, and Marion and Will. Loved Grandad of Ocean, Flynn, Joe, Monty, Aasha and Luc. Loved brother of Leith and the late Philippa. Fond friend of Doug and Bev. A service to celebrate the life of John will be held at Whitestone Chapel, 54 Weston Road, Oamaru on Monday 3 February 2020 at 10am. Messages can be sent to johnr. [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020