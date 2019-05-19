|
|
|
RUSSELL, John Grant. Passed away on 16th May 2019, aged 84 years, with his daughters by his side. Dearly loved husband of Robin. Loved and devoted father of Mary-Anne and Vicki. Much loved Poppa of Matt, Cameron, Teagan, and Liam. A celebration of John's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 24th May 2019 at 2.30pm. You gave us so many happy memories. You will be forever in our hearts. Travel well Poppa. Rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 19 to May 20, 2019
