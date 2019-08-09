Home

Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-359 9018
John Graham (Graham) CARRINGTON

CARRINGTON, John Graham (Graham). (late of St Martins) Born January 3, 1931, at St Helens, England. Passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019, aged 88 years in Christchurch. Father and father-in-law of Vicki and Glenn Richards, and the late Lynn, grandfather of Meghan, Hamish, and Caitie, former husband of Doreen, friend of Jeanne; Caren Butler, Sophie, Tom, and Annie Davies, godfather of Jonathon, and Michael Parsons, and Catherine Campbell-Smith. A special thank you to the staff at Diana Isaac Dementia Care Unit for the dignified care they showed to Graham. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Graham Carrington, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Graham's Funeral, to be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Christchurch, tomorrow (Saturday), at 2.00 pm. Private cremation thereafter. "A charming gentleman to all he met".



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
