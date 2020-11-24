|
SINTON, John Gifford MBE. Regt. No WO209550 Capt. Royal Regiment of NZ Artillery. On 22 November 2020 peacefully at his home. Aged 77 years. Beloved husband of Lorna and father of Paul and Marina; father-in-law of Brigitta. Loved and proud Granddad of Leah and Kiera. A service to farewell John will be held at the Chapel of Scotts Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri at 2:00pm on Saturday 28 November 2020 prior to private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 24, 2020