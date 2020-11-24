Home

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Chapel of Scotts Funeral Services
144a Kerikeri Road
Kerikeri
John Gifford MBE SINTON

John Gifford MBE SINTON Notice
SINTON, John Gifford MBE. Regt. No WO209550 Capt. Royal Regiment of NZ Artillery. On 22 November 2020 peacefully at his home. Aged 77 years. Beloved husband of Lorna and father of Paul and Marina; father-in-law of Brigitta. Loved and proud Granddad of Leah and Kiera. A service to farewell John will be held at the Chapel of Scotts Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri at 2:00pm on Saturday 28 November 2020 prior to private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 24, 2020
