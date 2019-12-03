Home

South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 a.m.
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
Interment
Following Services
The Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery
South Waikato
John Geoffrey CALVER

John Geoffrey CALVER Notice
CALVER, John Geoffrey. On Saturday 23rd November 2019. Peacefully in his sleep. Aged 82 years. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Gwendoline. Dearly loved husband of the late Anthonea. Cherished friend and family of Melissa and Luther. Loved Brother and brother in law of Peter (Deceased) and Patricia. Uncle to Hannah, Giles and Simeon. A Service for John will be held at the South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel, Commerce Street, Tokoroa on Monday 9th December at 11.00 a.m followed by the interment at The Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ P O Box 459 Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
