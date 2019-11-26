|
|
|
HINTON, John Gavin (Jocko). Died tragically as a result of an accident at home on Friday 22 November 2019 aged 72 Dearly loved husband of Maria. Loved son in law of Elizabeth. Loved and respected brother in law of Michael and Monica, Martin, Michael and Bronwyn and their families. "Don't tell me what to do!! Visitation by appointments only. Please phone Davis Funerals on 277-2526 A service to celebrate John's life will be held at the Chapel Manukau Memorial Gardens 361 Puhinui Road Papatoetoe on Tuesday 3 December 2019 at 11am By request no flowers please, you are welcome to make a donation to Westpac Rescue Helicopter. All Correspondence to PO Box 56013 Auckland 1446
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2019