John Gardiner Matthew JEFFERY

John Gardiner Matthew JEFFERY Notice
JEFFERY, John Gardiner Matthew. Quickly but peacefully at Waikato Public Hospital on Tuesday, 6th August 2019. Aged 54 years. Dearly loved son of Janet and the late Harvey. Treasured brother and brother-in-law of Susanne and Scott Dargaville and uncle to Charlotte, and Hamish. Special thanks to Marcus, and Craig for the care shown to John and also to Cambridge Resthaven. A celebration of John's life will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, Hamilton Road, Cambridge on Tuesday, the 13th of August 2019 at 1:00pm followed by a private cremation. No flowers by request however, donations to the Motor Neurone Disease Association NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Jeffery Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2019
