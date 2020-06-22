Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel
102 Kirkwood Street
Thames
John Fredrick RENNIE


1939 - 2020
John Fredrick RENNIE Notice
RENNIE, John Fredrick. Born 20th December, 1939. Died unexpectedly at Thames Hospital on 21st June 2020; aged 80 years. Loved husband of Marlene, loved Dad of Lisa and Nick, and Grandy of Liam and Stacey, Conor and Ashli, Sean, and Kate. Barber, Fireman, Crane Truck Driver, Crash Fire Officer, Pierre of Paris. 'Fly High John'. A Celebration of John's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames on Thursday 25th June at 1:00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2020
