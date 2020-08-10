|
|
|
WOOFFINDIN, John Frederick. Passed away 7 August 2020 at Hillcrest Hospital. Most dearly-loved husband of Nancy, loved father and father-in-law of Karen, David and Bev and grandchildren Mitchell and Alexandra. Dear brother of Mick, Greg, Tony and Win and families. Forever in our hearts. Special thanks to Dr Kumar and nurses of Ward 5 Middlemore Hospital for their exceptional care of John, and also to the nurses at Hillcrest Hospital for their kindness and compassion. Thank you also to Gail King and her family and to Beryl Macdonald for their love and support. A celebration of John's life will be held at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Road, Mangere at 2pm on Wednesday 12 August. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John's Ambulance would be appreciated. He was ours and we loved him so.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2020