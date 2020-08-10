Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John WOOFFINDIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Frederick WOOFFINDIN

Add a Memory
John Frederick WOOFFINDIN Notice
WOOFFINDIN, John Frederick. Passed away 7 August 2020 at Hillcrest Hospital. Most dearly-loved husband of Nancy, loved father and father-in-law of Karen, David and Bev and grandchildren Mitchell and Alexandra. Dear brother of Mick, Greg, Tony and Win and families. Forever in our hearts. Special thanks to Dr Kumar and nurses of Ward 5 Middlemore Hospital for their exceptional care of John, and also to the nurses at Hillcrest Hospital for their kindness and compassion. Thank you also to Gail King and her family and to Beryl Macdonald for their love and support. A celebration of John's life will be held at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Road, Mangere at 2pm on Wednesday 12 August. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John's Ambulance would be appreciated. He was ours and we loved him so.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -